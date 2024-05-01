x

PSJA Southwest's Trevino signs for UH T&F

2 hours 8 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, April 30 2024 Apr 30, 2024 April 30, 2024 11:17 PM April 30, 2024 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

PHARR, Texas -- PSJA Southwest's Marcela Trevino signed her national letter of intent to join Univ. of Houston's Track and Field team.

Click on the video above for more on Trevino's special day.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days