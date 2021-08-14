Edinburg approves changes to proposed city charter amendment that would automatically suspend indicted councilmembers

The Edinburg city council is moving forward with their November special election.

An item on the ballot will give voters the choice to decide if elected officials within the city can be suspended or removed from office if they're indicted on a felony charge.

Current Mayor Richard Molina faces voter fraud charges following the 2017 election.

But changes made to the language of that charter amendment could mean the mayor will not be affected.

Thanks to a majority vote by the city council, changes were made to what will be on the ballot.

A city council member said there are now some checks and balances in place so that those who are charged with a felony won't immediately be removed from office.

The current mayor won't be affected and, if it is voted on by the public, it will have to be approved with a majority rule from councilors. Whether that happens or not will be decided in November.

There were a total of two items in connection to these measures, Mayor Molina voted no to both.