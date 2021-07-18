Edinburg CISD Helping Migrant Families Get Into Workforce

EDINBURG – Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District is launching a new program to get migrant parents into the workforce.

It’s part of the school district’s new partnership with Texas Workforce Solutions.

Application can be made online here.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS is told job listing from across the state are posted. There are requirements for the program.

