Edinburg CISD Helping Migrant Families Get Into Workforce
EDINBURG – Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District is launching a new program to get migrant parents into the workforce.
It’s part of the school district’s new partnership with Texas Workforce Solutions.
Application can be made online here.
CHANNEL 5 NEWS is told job listing from across the state are posted. There are requirements for the program.
Watch the video above for further details.
More News
News Video
-
Community continues searching for answers in unsolved murder of missing San Benito...
-
Dreamer reacts to latest DACA ruling
-
BBQ fundraiser held for injured deputy constable
-
Community continues searching for answers in unsolved murder of missing San Benito...
-
Drivers voice frustration over construction on Westgate Drive in Weslaco