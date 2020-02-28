Edinburg CISD hold mental health aid certification courses for parents and staff

EDINBURG – It's not your average classroom in Edinburg. This one had parents doing the learning along with staff members, all to benefit their children's health.

Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District conducted its fifth training in youth mental health first aid for parents.

Ileana Herrera, a licensed professional counselor, says these concerns are constantly seen at schools. The eight-hour training provides international certification that's valid for three years.

"They learn basics about mental health. What is depression? What is anxiety? What does it look like? What are some of the things that you see out there in the community? How can we talk about it in a way in which we know better," says Herrera.



Herrera wants to normalize conversations about mental health between parents and their children.

