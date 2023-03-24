Edinburg CISD police chief: Fake school threats impacting parents and students

The police chief at the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District is urging parents to talk to their kids about the trouble they could get into if they make a fake threat toward their school.

Edinburg CISD police Chief Ricardo Perez Jr. said school threats and hoax calls pick up as the school year winds down.

“Every time we come close to the end of the year, we have these hoax threats,” Perez said. “And if anybody is caught doing these hoax threats, especially trying to disrupt the operations of the school because they want to get out early, there's consequences.”

Perez said responding to threats takes a lot of manpower and resources. Threats also impact the school day, and the emotional state of parents and kids.

“On top of that, some of the parents will get concerned, and they'll come and pick up their kids, “Perez said. “So we've had where up to 200 hundred parents pick up their kids at one time as a result of the threat.”

Chief Perez said every single taken threat is taken seriously, and the person who made the call will be traced and face consequences.

“It's coincide terroristic threat under the Texas penal code, and you are going to be prosecuted.”

Perez added that the same applies to people who bring a gun into school.