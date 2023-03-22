Valley high schools given all clear following 'hoax' phone calls, officials said
Authorities are investigating after police responded to two separate reports of a shooting at two Valley high schools that turned out to be a hoax.
The McAllen and Brownsville police departments responded to reports of someone being shot at a restroom at McAllen Memorial High School and Lopez Early College High School, respectively.
Both calls came in Wednesday afternoon. McAllen Memorial was placed on a hold, while Lopez Early College was placed on a lockdown.
In a statement, the Brownsville Independent School District said the lockdown was done out of abundance of caution and a precautionary measure.
“The district would like to assure our families that your child was safe and secure at all times,” the district said in a statement.
The McAllen ISD Police Department is investigating the phone call made at their school, according to district spokesman Mark May added.
