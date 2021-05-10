Edinburg CISD to host 2 second-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics Wednesday, Thursday

Credit: Edinburg CISD

The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District will host two second-dose COVID-19 clinics from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Richard R. Flores Stadium, located at 1800 south Stadium Drive, this week.

According to a news release, patients who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine at Vela High School on April 15 are eligible for a vaccine clinic held Wednesday, May 12.

Patients who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine at Vela High School on April 16 are eligible for a clinic held Thursday, May 13.

A COVID-19 Vaccination card is required.