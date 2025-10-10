Edinburg city officials break ground on $6.2 million downtown parking garage

Edinburg city officials broke ground on Friday on a three-story parking garage they said will ease parking congestion in the city’s downtown area.

The parking garage will be located on the corner of McIntyre Street and Closner Boulevard near the new Hidalgo County Courthouse. A third of the $6.2 million budget for the project comes from the city’s economic development corporation, according to a news release.

Once completed, the parking garage will have over 250 parking spots.

“Our business community needs it, our Hidalgo County community — they need that parking space, they need to not be able to park on the street but also feel comfortable in a parking garage,” Edinburg Mayor Pro-Tem Jason De Leon said.

The city previously said construction on the parking garage would begin in Sept. 2025.

On Friday, officials said construction will begin on Nov. 2025, with an expected completion of Nov. 2026.