Edinburg cop placed on administrative leave following DWI arrest
A 12-year veteran with the Edinburg Police Department was placed on administrative leave without pay following his arrest for suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to a news release.
Adan Ariel Moreno was arrested by Edinburg police Saturday at around 4:30 a.m., according to a news release. A judge charged him with driving while intoxicated.
Court records indicate Moreno was released from jail Saturday on a $5,000 bond.
