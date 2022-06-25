x

Edinburg cop placed on administrative leave following DWI arrest

Adan Ariel Moreno. Photo credit: Hidalgo County records

A 12-year veteran with the Edinburg Police Department was placed on administrative leave without pay following his arrest for suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to a news release.

Adan Ariel Moreno was arrested by Edinburg police Saturday at around 4:30 a.m., according to a news release. A judge charged him with driving while intoxicated.

Court records indicate Moreno was released from jail Saturday on a $5,000 bond.

