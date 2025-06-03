Edinburg DACA recipient sentenced in straw purchasing firearms scheme

Photo credit: MGN Online

Two Edinburg men were sentenced for their role in straw purchasing firearms set to be transported to Mexico, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas.

One of the men, 22-year-old Mario Elier Leal, is a recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which prohibits him from owning a firearm per federal law, according to a news release.

Leal and Rodolfo Benitez-Garza, 24, both pleaded guilty in connection with the scheme in 2024.

Leal was sentenced to 97 months in federal prison, and will be deported following his sentence. Benitez-Garza was sentenced to 18 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

According to a news release, Benitez-Garza and another individual identified as Jesus Cristo Lopez purchased firearms on behalf of Leal. Leal would provide the money and advise the men which firearms he wanted. The firearms would then be transported to Mexico.

Leal “played a significant role in recruiting others to purchase firearms on his behalf and could be described as a coordinator,” the release added.

The men were arrested after authorities discovered a suspected straw purchasing attempt involving Benitez-Garza and Lopez in July 2024 to obtain three AK-47 rifles.

Leal was seen circling the parking lot during the suspected purchasing attempt. Benitez-Garza and Lopez claimed the rifles were for personal use when they were meant for Leal.

“Evidence revealed Leal had recruited Lopez and directed him to find another individual. Surveillance captured Leal at multiple stores with others suspected of purchasing firearms on his behalf,” the release added, noting that the investigation revealed 13 other firearms purchased on behalf of Leal.

Lopez is set to be sentenced in August 2025.