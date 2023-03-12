Edinburg family searching for answers after daughter killed in San Juan shooting

The family of the Edinburg teen that was shot and killed last weekend are speaking out for the first time.

The family is asking for help to track down the person responsible for killing 19-year-old Yocelin Rodriguez.

"I feel devastated for what happened to my daughter," Rodriguez's mother, Erika Garcia Gomez, said.

Gomez said she wants the people responsible for killing her daughter behind bars.

"I really wouldn't want this to happen to another girl," Gomez said.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office said Rodriguez got into an argument with a group of men while leaving a party.

The men were in a dark color, newer model Dodge Ram truck that was lifted.

Witnesses reportedly told investigators the driver drove up to Rodriguez's car when someone inside the truck shot and killed her at the intersection of Veterans and Hall Acres Road.

"We ask for justice, for authorities to do something, and for people to speak up because someone must have seen something," Gomez said.

Jennifer Garcia was Rodriguez's friend and said she wasn't with her the night of the party.

"I'm still in shock. I got the phone call when I was going to get ready for work and I couldn't believe it because we had just talked that night," Garcia said.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's office is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.