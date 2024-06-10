Edinburg Fire Department receive new thermal imaging cameras
The Edinburg Fire Department is better prepared to fight fires with the help of new thermal imaging cameras they received.
The new cameras will help firefighters detect the source of a fire a lot faster, and they can also help pinpoint the location of anyone trapped inside a burning structure.
The department received 20 cameras in total, and they will be distributed to each fire station in the city.
