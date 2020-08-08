x

Edinburg hands out $100 'SPARC' gift cards to people who complete U.S. Census

The city of Edinburg is handing out $100 gift cards to people who complete the U.S. Census.

The gift cards — which are funded with CARES Act money — may be used at Edinburg businesses that participate in the city's SPARC program.

Anyone who hasn't completed the Census may go to the Edinburg Activity Center, 123 E. Palm Dr., for assistance.

The activity center will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

