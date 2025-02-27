x

Edinburg invita a la comunidad a un festival musical

2 hours 7 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, February 27 2025 Feb 27, 2025 February 27, 2025 10:44 AM February 27, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Edinburg invita a la comunidad a un festival de la ciudad que tendrá diferentes presentaciones artísticas, entre otras atracciones. 

Fecha: 28 de febrero al 2 de marzo 

Ubicación: Bert Ogden Arena 

Invitados: 

-Mona Sánchez 

-Domingo Elias 3Zero 

Para más información sobre el festival, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

