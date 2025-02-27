Edinburg invita a la comunidad a un festival musical
Edinburg invita a la comunidad a un festival de la ciudad que tendrá diferentes presentaciones artísticas, entre otras atracciones.
Fecha: 28 de febrero al 2 de marzo
Ubicación: Bert Ogden Arena
Invitados:
-Mona Sánchez
-Domingo Elias 3Zero
Para más información sobre el festival, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
