Edinburg juvenile correctional officer arrested on bribery charges

A juvenile correctional officer at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center in Edinburg was arrested for bribery, according to the Office of Inspector General.

The OIG said the arrest was a result of an investigation on separate incidents that occurred in June 2024.

The correctional officer, 34-year-old Jacquevias Watkins, concealed an electronic cigarette and provided it to a juvenile offender in custody.

Investigators determined Watkins received cash transactions to provide the juvenile offender with the contraband, according to the OIG.

Watkins was arrested on Oct. 1 and faces up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.