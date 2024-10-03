Edinburg juvenile correctional officer arrested on bribery charges
A juvenile correctional officer at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center in Edinburg was arrested for bribery, according to the Office of Inspector General.
The OIG said the arrest was a result of an investigation on separate incidents that occurred in June 2024.
The correctional officer, 34-year-old Jacquevias Watkins, concealed an electronic cigarette and provided it to a juvenile offender in custody.
Investigators determined Watkins received cash transactions to provide the juvenile offender with the contraband, according to the OIG.
Watkins was arrested on Oct. 1 and faces up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
