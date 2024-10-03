x

Edinburg juvenile correctional officer arrested on bribery charges

Edinburg juvenile correctional officer arrested on bribery charges
36 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, October 03 2024 Oct 3, 2024 October 03, 2024 4:19 PM October 03, 2024 in News - Local

A juvenile correctional officer at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center in Edinburg was arrested for bribery, according to the Office of Inspector General.

The OIG said the arrest was a result of an investigation on separate incidents that occurred in June 2024.

The correctional officer, 34-year-old Jacquevias Watkins, concealed an electronic cigarette and provided it to a juvenile offender in custody.

Investigators determined Watkins received cash transactions to provide the juvenile offender with the contraband, according to the OIG.

Watkins was arrested on Oct. 1 and faces up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days