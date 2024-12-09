Edinburg man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend faces new charges

A man accused of assaulting his girlfriend was arraigned Monday on new charges.

Jorge Luis Ramos, 42, was initially arrested on Dec. 3 on a charge of aggravated assault after police found his 25-year-old girlfriend with “visible bruising and swelling to her face and cigarette burns on her body,” according to a news release.

On Monday, Ramos was charged with seven counts of assault of a pregnant woman, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — a second degree felony, one count of first degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of unlawful restraint and terroristic threat.

According to a news release, Ramos was arrested after a third party reported a disturbance at an apartment in the 1500 block of N. Sugar Road.

Ramos met with police at the apartment and claimed that “everything was fine” and that an unknown male had assaulted his girlfriend, the release stated.

“Further investigation revealed that Ramos was, in fact, the individual allegedly responsible for the assault,” the news release stated. “Edinburg Police Department detectives took over the case and uncovered additional details, revealing that Ramos had held the victim against her will and inflicted serious harm.”

At Monday’s arraignment, the judge referred to the victim as Ramos’ wife. The judge told Ramos he was being charged with terroristic threat after “you said you attempted to burn her alive.”

Ramos was combative during the arraignment and kept saying he was innocent as the judge read the charges.

“I don’t need to be here, I’m not guilty” Ramos said “It’s all made up, that’s what it is”

Edinburg police Lt. Gabriel Vela Reyna said after the arraignment that the victim was hospitalized in stable condition, and there was no harm to the baby.

Reyna said the new charges stem from the investigation.

“This case isn’t something that just happened on one day. The victim was submitted to assaults during a span of six days, each particular assault has its own charge,” Reyna said.

Lara’s new bond stands at $950,000.