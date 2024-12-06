Domestic violence call reveals woman seriously harmed while being held against her will in Edinburg

The Edinburg Police Department received a domestic violence call that revealed a woman was being held against her will and "seriously harmed."

Police received the call on December 3 at around 11 p.m. in reference to a disturbance at an apartment in the 1500 block of North Sugar Road.

A spokesperson with the city of Edinburg said police made contact with 43-year-old Jorge Luis Ramos upon arrival. Ramos said everything was fine and reported that days earlier, an unknown male assaulted his 25-year-old girlfriend.

During the investigation, officers spoke with the woman who displayed visible bruising and swelling to her face along with cigarette burns to her body, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said further investigation revealed Ramos was the one responsible for the assault, and was immediately placed under arrest for aggravated assault. The woman was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation.

The case was taken over by detectives with the Edinburg Police Department, and they were able to uncover additional details.

The spokesperson said it was revealed that Ramos was holding the woman against her will and inflicted serious harm.

Ramos was arraigned on Thursday and issued a $150,000 bond. Detectives anticipate filing additional charges as the investigation continues.

The Edinburg Police Department emphasizes its zero-tolerance policy for domestic violence and urges anyone experiencing domestic violence to immediately reach out for help.