Edinburg man arrested in connection with shooting that damaged police vehicle

Brett Thomas Martinez Photo credit: city of Edinburg.

A 40-year-old Edinburg man was arrested Thursday after a vehicle with the Edinburg Police Department was shot at, according to a news release.

Brett Thomas Martinez was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant after an investigation revealed the police unit was struck by two bullets, the release stated.

Officers with the Edinburg Police Department were dispatched to the 500 block of West Owassa Road at around 12:30 a.m. in reference to a man walking behind a residence with a rifle, according to a news release.

Several callers also reported hearing gunshots, the release stated.

Using drone technology, officers were able to locate and detained the suspect — identified as Martinez — and recover a rifle.

Martinez is being held on a $100,000 bond.