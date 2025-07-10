Edinburg mobile house fire under investigation

An investigation is underway following a Thursday mobile home fire in Edinburg.

?? Edinburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 4900 block of Dandelion, just outside city limits. Crews acted quickly to contain the fire to one structure and are now working to extinguish remaining hot spots.

The cause is under investigation. #EdinburgFD… pic.twitter.com/wFTjqNhKbf — City of Edinburg (@cityofedinburg) July 10, 2025

The city of Edinburg posted on social media that the Edinburg Fire department responded to the blaze at the 4900 block of Dandelion Street.

Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Homero Garza said no one was home during the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.