x

Edinburg mobile house fire under investigation

Edinburg mobile house fire under investigation
6 hours 6 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, July 10 2025 Jul 10, 2025 July 10, 2025 3:46 PM July 10, 2025 in News - Local

An investigation is underway following a Thursday mobile home fire in Edinburg. 

The city of Edinburg posted on social media that the Edinburg Fire department responded to the blaze at the 4900 block of Dandelion Street.

Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Homero Garza said no one was home during the fire.  

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days