Edinburg Neighborhood Submit Signatures to Improve Drainage Construction Conditions
EDINBURG – More than 20 neighbors are joining forces with signatures seeking answers near Gardenia Street in Edinburg.
CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported last month about more than a dozen ditches what were left without caution signs causing neighbors to accidentally drive their cars into them.
It’s all part of a drainage project by the Hidalgo County Drainage District 1 project.
Residents say they presented the county with signatures to get rid of the ditches.
It’s been over a month and the holes remain.
Watch the news clip above for the full update.
Related Stories
More News
News Video
-
Infusion therapy gives hope to COVID-19 patients in Harlingen
-
Edinburg approves $23 million bond program to revitalize downtown
-
Starr County homeowner fights to keep her land
-
Edcouch-Elsa ISD adds masks to dress code
-
Local organization continues helping Afghanistan veterans adjust to civilian life