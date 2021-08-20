Edinburg Neighborhood Submit Signatures to Improve Drainage Construction Conditions

EDINBURG – More than 20 neighbors are joining forces with signatures seeking answers near Gardenia Street in Edinburg.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported last month about more than a dozen ditches what were left without caution signs causing neighbors to accidentally drive their cars into them.

It’s all part of a drainage project by the Hidalgo County Drainage District 1 project.

Residents say they presented the county with signatures to get rid of the ditches.

It’s been over a month and the holes remain.

