Edinburg partners with new program that helps soldiers gain employment

A new deal between the city of Edinburg and the program Army Partnership for Youth Success will help soldiers ease back into civilian life.

Through the PaYS Program, soldiers are guaranteed a job interview with five PaYS partners of their choice after completing their training or first term of service where they gain valuable leadership skills, as well as technical skills and experience, according to a news release.

Edinburg is the first Rio Grande Valley municipality to sign on as an Army PaYs partner.

"We want to be one of those employers that veterans have the opportunity to choose,” Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza said. “It's an opportunity to find veterans that are looking for employment in different sections of our city, so it's another pull of applicants that we're looking to capitalize on.”

U.S. Army officials say they're looking to continue expanding their partnerships with employers throughout the Valley.

