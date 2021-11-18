Edinburg PD investigating after woman found unresponsive in a vehicle

The Edinburg Police Department is investigating after a woman was found unresponsive in a vehicle Thursday morning.

Edinburg police officers were called to a parking lot in the 200 block of North 8th Street at around 10 a.m. in reference to an unresponsive 59-year-old woman in a parked car, according to city spokeswoman Ashly Custer.

“At this time, investigators do not suspect foul play as it appears the 59-year-old woman died of natural causes,” Custer said in a news release. “This is an ongoing investigation.”

The identity of the woman has not been released pending notification of next of kin.