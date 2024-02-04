Edinburg PD: Man arrested in single-vehicle crash, woman hospitalized

Edinburg police have arrested on man in a single-vehicle crash that left one woman hospitalized.

Officers were dispatched to East Chapin Road and North 24th Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Edinburg police spokesperson Roxanne Lerma said officers made contact with the male driver, 23-year-old Eluid De la Cruz, from San Juan, who was already outside the vehicle.

Lerma said officers saw a 46-year-old female still inside the vehicle. The female was unconscious but breathing and was trapped in the passenger seat.

The Edinburg Fire Department responded to the accident and extracted the female. She was then transported to Doctors Hospital at Renaissance, where she is in serious but stable condition.

Lerma said De la Cruz was arrested for intoxication assault and taken to DHR with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.