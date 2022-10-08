Edinburg police decline to release records in connection with deadly officer-involved shooting

A public information request for any records and other information related to last week’s deadly officer involved shooting the shooting was denied Friday.

The Edinburg Police Department said they could not release it because it would interfere with the ongoing investigation.

At a press conference, Edinburg police Chief Jaime Ayala said he believes the victim - Leroy Villarreal - committed suicide by cop.

RELATED: Deadly officer-involved shooting appears to be ‘classic case of suicide by cop’, Edinburg police chief says

The police officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.