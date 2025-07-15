Edinburg Police Department invites community to National Night Out

The Edinburg Police Department is gearing up for their National Night Out.

The event will have a free carnival, live music, food, a car show and a special appearance by Bobby Pulido.

Officer Arielle Benedict speaks with Channel 5 News Sarah Cervera with more details about the event, including a backpack and school supply giveaway.

National Night Out is scheduled for August 5 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Promenade Park Amphitheater, located at 201 W. McIntyre Street.

