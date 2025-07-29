Edinburg Police Department launches accredited police academy

The Edinburg Police Department has been approved to operate their own police academy, according to a news release.

The news release said the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement granted full accreditation to the Edinburg Police Academy on May 20.

The Edinburg Police Department has partnered with the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council since 2017 to offer the Basic Peace Officer Course, according to the news release. Through the course, Edinburg police instructors have trained more than 90 of the department's officers and 60 independent cadets.

The news release said with the new academy status, Edinburg now stands independently as a TCOLE-accredited police training facility and eliminating the need to outsource training. This gives the department full control over "the quality, standards, and curriculum for its recruits."

The Edinburg Police Academy class began in mid-July and cadets will train under Edinburg's certified instructors at the department's facility, according to the news release.