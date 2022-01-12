Edinburg police investigating auto thefts
The Edinburg police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating multiple vehicles that were stolen earlier this week.
The vehicles were taken from a construction site on Stadium Drive and Freddy Gonzalez Drive sometime between Monday and Tuesday, according to a news release from the city.
The vehicles that were reported stolen were:
- A gray 2017 Chevy Silverado Dually displaying license plate # EP09937
- A white 2006 Chevy Silverado flatbed truck displaying license plate # CPA857
- A Corn Pro 25 ft. trailer displaying license plate # 569078F
- A Haulmark enclosed trailer displaying license plate # 566544E
Those with information on the vehicles are urged to contact the Edinburg Police Department at 956-289-7700 or the Edinburg Crime Stoppers line at 956-383-8477.
