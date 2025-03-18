Edinburg police make additional arrest in weekend rollover crash

Edinburg police have made an additional arrest in connection with a weekend rollover crash, according to a city of Edinburg spokesperson.

The spokesperson said police arrested 23-year-old Jorge Hugo Contreras, he was the driver of the second vehicle involved in the rollover. He is also related to Juan Carlos Contreras, who was previously arrested in connection with the crash.

As previously reported, a 22-year-old female passenger was hospitalized after being ejected from a vehicle as a result of the rollover.

Jorge was taken into custody Tuesday morning and arraigned on racing charges, his bond was set at $50,000.