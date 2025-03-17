Bond set for Edinburg driver charged in rollover crash

A 21-year-old Edinburg man was charged Monday with racing and intoxication assault following a rollover crash, according to a news release.

Bond was set at $200,000 for Juan Carlos Contreras, the release added.

As previously reported, Contreras was arrested following a rollover crash that happened on Sunday at around 3:12 a.m. at the 1800 block of North Sugar Road.

PREVIOUS STORY: Driver arrested on DWI charges following Edinburg rollover crash

According to a previous news release, a 22-year-old female passenger in the vehicle was ejected from the 1992 Ford Mustang as a result of the crash. Her injuries were non-life threatening.

The unidentified female and Contreras were both hospitalized following the crash. Contreras was arraigned after he was released from the hospital.