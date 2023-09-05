Edinburg police: Man arrested after striking cyclist with vehicle and fleeing the scene

Edinburg police arrested a man for allegedly fleeing the scene from an auto-pedestrian accident.

Edinburg police responded to the area of University Drive and Sugar Road on Tuesday morning in reference to an accident involving a cyclist, according to a news release.

Officers were advised upon arrival that the vehicle involved, a silver Chrysler 300, had fled the scene, according to the release.

The cyclist suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for medical examination, according to the release.

"With the help of good Samaritans", officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle near Edinburg City Hall. The driver of the vehicle, identified as 66-year-old Jose Espinoza, was arrested, according to the release.

The accident remains under investigation.