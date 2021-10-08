x

Edinburg police searching for 'armed and dangerous' man in connection with deadly shooting

Friday, October 08 2021
Photo credit: City of Edinburg

Edinburg police are searching for a man in connection with a deadly shooting Thursday night. 

Police responded to the 2000 block of Mojave Avenue at about 9 p.m. Thursday regarding a shooting. 

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound on the ground. 

The 24-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. City officials said the man's identity will be released pending notification of next of kin. 

Investigators are looking for 36-year-old Miguel Angel Mujica in connection with the deadly shooting. 

Mujica is 5'9", weighs about 190 pounds and was last seen driving a black 2008 Saturn with the Texas license plates NDB-1900. 

Mujica is considered armed and dangerous with known gang ties. 

Anyone with information about Mujica's whereabouts is asked to call Edinburg police at 956-289-7700. 

