Edinburg police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Edinburg police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl last seen Wednesday, March 24.

Leilany Beianca Adame, 16, was reported missing by her mother late Wednesday evening, police said.

Adame is described as a 4'11" girl weighing about 100 pounds. She has long blue hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black and white Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information about Adame's whereabouts is asked to call Edinburg police at 956-289-7700.