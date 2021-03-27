x

Edinburg police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

2 hours 23 minutes 26 seconds ago Saturday, March 27 2021 Mar 27, 2021 March 27, 2021 3:46 PM March 27, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital Team

Edinburg police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl last seen Wednesday, March 24. 

Leilany Beianca Adame, 16, was reported missing by her mother late Wednesday evening, police said. 

Adame is described as a 4'11" girl weighing about 100 pounds. She has long blue hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black and white Jordan sneakers. 

Anyone with information about Adame's whereabouts is asked to call Edinburg police at 956-289-7700. 

?? MISSING TEEN-HAVE YOU SEEN ME? ?? 16 year old Leilany Beianca Adame was reported missing by her mother on late...

Posted by Edinburg Police Department on Friday, March 26, 2021
Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days