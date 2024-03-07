x

Edinburg police to begin Operation Safe Spring Break initiative

47 minutes 14 seconds ago Thursday, March 07 2024 Mar 7, 2024 March 07, 2024 11:37 AM March 07, 2024 in News - Local

Spring Break for Texas college students begins Friday, and police and city officials across the Rio Grande Valley are getting ready.

The Edinburg Police Department is teaming up with Mothers Against Drunk Driving for Operation Safe Spring Break.

Beginning Friday, drivers should expect to see a lot more police on the roads. Edinburg police want to make sure everyone stays safe.

