Edinburg police to begin Operation Safe Spring Break initiative
Spring Break for Texas college students begins Friday, and police and city officials across the Rio Grande Valley are getting ready.
The Edinburg Police Department is teaming up with Mothers Against Drunk Driving for Operation Safe Spring Break.
Beginning Friday, drivers should expect to see a lot more police on the roads. Edinburg police want to make sure everyone stays safe.
