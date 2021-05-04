Edinburg police: Traffic being redirected after fatal crash involving five vehicles

Traffic is being redirected in Edinburg after a fatal crash involving five vehicles, the Edinburg Police Department said Tuesday morning.

One person has died and another four have been sent to a local hospital.

First responders are redirecting traffic on northbound 281 by Farm-to-Market 490. Traffic is being redirected to the frontage road.

Police ask the public to drive with caution and be mindful of emergency personnel in the area.