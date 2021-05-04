Edinburg police: Traffic being redirected after fatal crash involving five vehicles
Traffic is being redirected in Edinburg after a fatal crash involving five vehicles, the Edinburg Police Department said Tuesday morning.
One person has died and another four have been sent to a local hospital.
?? TRAFFIC ADVISORY: FATAL CAR CRASH ?? First responders are redirecting traffic on northbound 281 by FM490 due to a...Posted by Edinburg Police Department on Tuesday, May 4, 2021
First responders are redirecting traffic on northbound 281 by Farm-to-Market 490. Traffic is being redirected to the frontage road.
Police ask the public to drive with caution and be mindful of emergency personnel in the area.
More News
News Video
-
Experts say lack of tourism impacts economy of border towns as travel...
-
Consumer Reports: May filled with sales and deals
-
Students gear up for in-person learning— experts say interacting with peers is...
-
UTRGV set to hold in-person graduation ceremonies
-
Low voter turnout in McAllen: Less than 14,000 cast ballots out of...