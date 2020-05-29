Edinburg produce company adapts to endure changes amid pandemic

The agriculture industry in the Rio Grande Valley has needed to make necessary changes in order to keep with the demand for food. For J&D Produce in Edinburg, it’s been a challenge.

Bret Erickson, vice president for business affairs at J&D Produce, says for about two weeks the company had trouble. He says things are always changing in the industry.

“In the business of farming, you have to be adaptive. It’s a constant evolution. Dealing with government regulations. We’ve had a lot of challenges with labor reforms,” explained Erickson. “Dealing with mother nature, it’s always a challenge in agriculture, but never have I seen a situation like this.”

