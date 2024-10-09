Edinburg realiza el evento 'Spooktacular' para la comunidad
Claire Rodríguez, coordinadora del Programa 2 de la ciudad Edinburg, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle al próximo evento "Spooktacular" de Halloween.
-Fecha: 19 de octubre de 17.00 a 20.00 h.
-Ubicación del evento:
Edinburg World Birding Center ubicado en 714 S. Raúl Longoria Rd.
Para más información sobre los eventos en Edinburg, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
