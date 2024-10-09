x

Edinburg realiza el evento 'Spooktacular' para la comunidad

1 hour 46 minutes 43 seconds ago Wednesday, October 09 2024 Oct 9, 2024 October 09, 2024 3:20 PM October 09, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Claire Rodríguez, coordinadora del Programa 2 de la ciudad Edinburg, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle al próximo evento "Spooktacular" de Halloween.

-Fecha: 19 de octubre de 17.00 a 20.00 h.

-Ubicación del evento:

Edinburg World Birding Center ubicado en 714 S. Raúl Longoria Rd.

Para más información sobre los eventos en Edinburg, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

