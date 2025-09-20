Edinburg road closed due to knocked down utility pole caused by suspected drunk driver
Freddy Gonzalez Drive in Edinburg is closed due to a crash that knocked down a utility pole, according to the city's Facebook page.
A city spokesperson said the driver that caused the crash was arrested for driving under the influence.
The road is closed from Sugar Road to 4th Street and city crews are on-site, and the power company is in the process of making repairs.
The spokesperson said the closure will be in effect for several hours, but an exact time is unclear.
Drivers are asked to use alternate routs and drive with caution in the area.
