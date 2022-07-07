Edinburg to expand wi-fi services in three new locations

The city of Edinburg is expanding their wi-fi services. New wi-fi access points will be added at three city parks.

The three new locations are the Janet Vackar Park, Sgt. Jacob De La Garza Park North and De La Garza Park South, including the Sekula Memorial Library.

The access to high speed internet will be free for anyone who visits these locations.

The expansion effort is because of the ever changing pandemic landscape, according to city officials.