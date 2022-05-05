Edinburg Vela's PJ Rivera Signs to Atlantis University
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- Edinburg Vela standout running back PJ Rivera signed his national letter of intent to play football with Atlantis University which is transitioning from club to NAIA in the near future. Rivera was The Monitor's offensive player of the year. He led the Sabercats this past season with 927 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns 506 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns. Rivera played a huge role in Vela's 31-6A District Title and 10-0 record during regular season. Watch the video above for more:
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: May 5, 2022
-
South Texas Health System offering reduced mammogram prices as part of 'Cinco...
-
Conjunto music motivating Edinburg elementary students in after-school program
-
New Texas teacher certification exam receives pushback
-
McAllen man accused of importing psychedelic from Brazil