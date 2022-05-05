Edinburg Vela's PJ Rivera Signs to Atlantis University

EDINBURG, TEXAS -- Edinburg Vela standout running back PJ Rivera signed his national letter of intent to play football with Atlantis University which is transitioning from club to NAIA in the near future. Rivera was The Monitor's offensive player of the year. He led the Sabercats this past season with 927 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns 506 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns. Rivera played a huge role in Vela's 31-6A District Title and 10-0 record during regular season. Watch the video above for more: