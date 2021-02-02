Edinburg woman's neighbors, coworkers help fix home destroyed by Hurricane Hanna

An Edinburg woman is still trying to get her house fixed after it was heavily damaged by Hurricane Hanna in July.

Norma Vega has been staying in a hotel since Hurricane Hanna hit. A week ago, Vega's insurance company said they could no longer cover her stay and that she had to return home to a house that she says is not yet finished.

"I went into the utility room and the whole ceiling fell on my head, " Vega said. "I mean right on my head."

Vega was ok, but her living conditions weren't. Vega estimates that her house is about 40 percent fixed.

Vega says her contractor stopped working on the house a few months ago, and then stopped taking her calls because of a dispute of how much money was being requested and the speed of the project.

The contractor identified as Janie Gutierrez did not release documents to Channel 5 News, but did say she's done the amount of work that was paid for. Gutierrez added that she only charged Vega what the insurance company gave her for the repairs.

Vega moved back home and spent a week without any working appliances--until her neighbors and coworkers found out about her situation.

Neighbors brought over meals, coworkers helped install fixtures on the walls and ceilings and even helped with donations.

"They're wonderful," Vega said. "They're nice. We say good morning every morning, and sometimes I think I can't make it anymore. That's why I call them my angels."