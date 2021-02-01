Brownville residents earn thousands for national body transformation competition

Two Brownsville residents won a combined $7,500 last week for working out and having the best body transformations out of more than 20,000 people from all over the country.

Ernie Vega says his fitness journey started when the pandemic hit and news began to spread on how dangerous COVID-19 was for people who were overweight.

"I stand at 5'5 and I was at 203 pounds, and it wasn't looking like I was going to slow down," Vega said. "Definitely working from home and just eating-- you have access to your refrigerator 24/7 not leaving the house."

Vega has dropped down to 173 pounds. Leslie Perez started at 130 and is now weighing in at 106.

The pair took on the Fit Body Boot Camp, a company that hosts national competitions where contestants can earn some money for having the best overall transformation.

"So we both got 1st place, but he got People's Choice Award and I got transformation by the fit body headquarters," Perez said.

Perez brought home $5,000 and Vega took home $2,500.

Perez and Vega say they don't want to let the Hispanic culture of eating good food to be the downfall of their health and advise balancing meals the best you can.