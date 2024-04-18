Edinburg woman sentenced to 18 years for killing husband
An Edinburg woman who was arrested in connection with her husband's murder has been sentenced to 18 years.
Karla Marlen Deleon, 51, was found guilty on Tuesday for shooting her husband, Hector Deleon, in a domestic dispute that escalated, according to Edinburg police.
The shooting happened on Dec. 8, 2019 at the 700 block of East Russell Road.
Edinburg officers said Karla reported Hector was assaulting her and in the process she grabbed a gun and shot him. Hector was pronounced dead at the scene, and Karla claimed she acted in self-defense.
According to Hidalgo County Spokesperson Jaclyn Trevino, during a week of testimony, it was revealed that Hector was in the process of leaving and packing his clothes when Karla "grabbed a gun and shot him in the back of the head" during an argument.
The jury returned with a guilty verdict and Karla was sentenced to prison.
