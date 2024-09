Game of the Week Preview: Los Fresnos vs. PSJA

Los Fresnos and PSJA are set to face off in the Channel 5 Game of the Week during Week 4 of the high school football season.

It's a rematch of last year's playoff battle between the two teams, in which PSJA picked up the team's first postseason win since 2008.

The Falcons will be seeking revenge on Friday night after the 35-7 bi-district round loss.