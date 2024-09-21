Pump Patrol: Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 20, 2024
-
Cards Against Humanity suing SpaceX for allegedly trespassing on Boca Chica property
-
Consumer Reports: Lead danger in cinnamon
-
Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville temporarily closed due to Mexican presidential visit
-
City of Alton to begin construction on drainage improvements