Week 4 - Thursday Night Valley Football Highlights
Thursday, Sept. 19
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Santa Rosa
|27
|Porter
|7
|FINAL
|Weslaco East
|23
|PSJA Memorial
|22
|FINAL/OT
|PSJA Southwest
|11
|Sharyland
|50
|FINAL
|Mission Veterans
|20
|Laredo LBJ
|34
|FINAL
|Brownsville Lopez
|31
|Grulla
|13
|FINAL
