Week 4 - Thursday Night Valley Football Highlights

4 hours 19 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, September 19 2024 Sep 19, 2024 September 19, 2024 11:01 PM September 19, 2024 in Sports - First and Goal

Thursday, Sept. 19

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time 
Santa Rosa 27 Porter 7 FINAL
Weslaco East 23 PSJA Memorial 22 FINAL/OT
PSJA Southwest 11 Sharyland 50 FINAL
Mission Veterans 20 Laredo LBJ 34 FINAL
Brownsville Lopez 31 Grulla 13 FINAL
