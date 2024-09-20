No action taken on employment of indicted Edcouch city manager due to lack of quorum

No action was taken Thursday during a special city council meeting to discuss and vote on the employment of Edcouch’s city manager.

Discussions were not held due to a lack of quorum after only two out of the five city commissioners showed up.

City commissioners Joel Segura and Selma Garcia Morales were the only members of the board who showed up to the Thursday meeting.

Edcouch City Manager Victor Hugo De La Cruz was suspended with pay following his arrest on federal bribery charges.

PREVIOUS STORY: Edcouch officials plead not guilty in federal bribery investigation

De La Cruz was arrested alongside Edcouch Mayor Pre-Tem René Flores on Sept. 12. Both men are out on bond.

A federal indictment against the city manager and the mayor pro-tem alleges the owner of a Brownsville marketing firm was paid to do marketing work for the city of Edcouch from June to September 2019.

In return, the marketing firm's owner allegedly gave Flores $2,000.

Flores and De La Cruz were among those not present at the Thursday meeting. They were in federal court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the bribery charges.

Flores remains on the board.

A special city council meeting was scheduled for Monday afternoon to decide on the city manager's employment.

Watch the video above for the full story.