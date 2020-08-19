Edinburg woman wanted on family violence charge

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday asked for help from the public to find a woman accused of family violence.

Claudia Marmolejo, 31, of Edinburg is wanted on a family violence charge, according to a Facebook post by the Sheriff's Office.

Marmolejo stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, according to the Sheriff's Office. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call the Sheriff's Office at (956) 383-8114 or Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS.