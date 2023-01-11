Efforts underway to finish Nolana Loop expansion

Efforts are underway to finish expanding Nolana Loop.

Nolana Loop is no stranger to traffic, especially east of Raul Longoria Road — that's where the road converts from five lanes to only two.

Elizabeth Lara owns a business on Nolana, just east of there. She has been there for over 15 years.

"It's chaos from Raul Longoria to Cesar Chavez, and in the afternoon it's worse," Lara said. "The lines start from here actually to get to the stop sign and then to turn onto Cesar Chavez. It takes us like 30 minutes, 40 minutes to get out of this little area."

The Nolana Loop project could help with that. The project will expand the road from two lanes to five, from Raul Longoria to Alamo Road. In Hidalgo County precinct two and in Hidalgo County precinct one, from Alamo Road to Texas Boulevard expansions, residents say are needed.

"I think it's a good idea only because it is a two lane street, and we do have to stop for traffic when somebody's turning let's say like into these subdivisions," San Juan resident Julissa Rosillo said. "Having a turning lane, it would be really nice."

Precinct two has already secured funding for their portion of the project, but precinct one needs funding.

The work in the precinct one area alone comes with an estimated price tag of $75 million.

The costs cover more than just the road expansion.

"This would include drainage improvements along that entire stretch, and then outfalls to the existing drainage system would have to be improved in order to be able to handle all the surface runoff," Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes said.

Hidalgo County precinct one will apply for two federal grants to cover the costs.

They applied for the grants last year, but did not get them because their application lacked community input.

Fuentes hopes to change that this time around by hosting public meetings.

"To participate in just giving us some feedback as to what their overall perspective of the project will be," Fuentes said. "We believe we'll have two different meetings. One for just the public in general, and second for a committee that we're looking to put together."

The dates of those meetings have not yet been decided. Fuentes says they should have those dates in place soon.