El drive-thru de McAllen Public Utility cerrará temporalmente por reformas
El McAllen Public Utility drive-thru cerrará temporalmente durante una semana, ya que se somete a renovaciones, según un comunicado de prensa.
El drive-thru, ubicado en 1300 West Houston Avenue, cerrará a partir del lunes, 24 de marzo. Los clientes de MPU pueden continuar haciendo pagos en la ventanilla de servicio al cliente ubicada dentro del Ayuntamiento de McAllen o pagar sus cuentas en línea, según el comunicado de prensa.
El comunicado de prensa dijo que las renovaciones son parte del "compromiso de MPU para mejorar el servicio al cliente y mejorar las instalaciones para servir mejor a la comunidad".
El drive-thru volverá a abrir el lunes 31 de marzo.
