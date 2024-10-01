'El Gallito' murder trial resumes

Testimony continued at the start of the second week in the murder trial of a man accused of killing his uncle.

Salomon Campos Jr. previously pleaded not guilty in connection with the death of his uncle, Harlingen attorney Ernesto "El Gallito" Gonzales.

Authorities say Gonzales was kidnapped and shot. He was reported missing in June 2017 after filing a temporary protective order against some of his family members.

Gonzales’ body was found in 2020 buried in Campos’ goat farm, according to the Harlingen Police Department said.

On Monday, jurors heard from five witnesses, including Harlingen Police Sgt. Christopher Contreras.

Contreras went through evidence he brought in. The evidence included cell phones, a chain, black tape, a pink iPhone and a handgun.

The defense asked Contreras if the gun was used in the disappearance of Gonzales, but Contreras said he did not know.

Another witness, who owns a training school where officers are trained on basic firearm safety, told the jury he trained the suspect on how to properly use handcuffs and a belly chain.

Testimony will pick back up Tuesday morning.

